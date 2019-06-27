Model Courts dispose of 133 cases of murder and narcotics

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 08:07 PM

The Model Courts decided 133 cases including 56 cases of murder and 77 narcotics in order to provide speedy justice to the masses here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Model Courts decided 133 cases including 56 cases of murder and 77 narcotics in order to provide speedy justice to the masses here on Thursday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that statements of 470 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

The Courts also awarded death sentence to 2 accused in murder cases while Rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 21 accused on June 27.

The fine of Rs 118,8198 was also imposed on various accused in different cases,he added.

Modern technique of proceedings have been adopted to decide old cases of murder and narcotics while the performance of model courts are being assessed on daily basis, he added.

