Model Courts dispose of 138 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The 437 Model Courts, have been set up to provide speedy justice in order to clear the massive backlog of cases. on Friday decided 138 cases.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that hearing of limited cases are being carried out due to COVID-19 spread as "We are committed to provide speedy Justice to masses as possible".

Giving details of the cases ,he said that 171 Model Criminal courts disposed of 12 cases of murder and 16 narcotics while fine of Rs 1,253,998 was imposed on various accused. He said rigorous imprisonment was awarded to one accused. Similarly the 117 civil model courts decided 63 family and rent disputes while 149 model magistrates courts disposed of 47 cases.

"The statements of 29 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all model courts ," he added.