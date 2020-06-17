UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Dispose Of 167 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:04 PM

The 437 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 167 cases on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The 437 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 167 cases on Wednesday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that hearing of limited cases are being carried out due to COVID-19 spread as "We are committed to provide speedy Justice to masses as possible". he said.

Giving details of the cases ,he said that 171 Model Criminal courts disposed of 8 cases of murder and 18 narcotics while fine of Rs 442,701 was imposed on various accused.

The DG informed that rigorous imprisonment was awarded to one accused.

Similarly the 117 civil model courts decided 78 family and rent disputes while 149 model magistrates courts disposed of 63 cases.

"The statements of 49 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all model courts ," he added.

