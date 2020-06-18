Model Courts dispose of 173 cases

The 437 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 173 cases on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The 437 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 173 cases on Thursday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said hearing of limited cases are being carried out due to COVID-19 pandemic. "We are committed to provide speedy Justice to masses as possible," he added.

Giving details of the cases ,he said that 171 Model Criminal courts disposed of nine cases of murder and 16 narcotics while fine of Rs 125,000 was imposed on various accused.

Similarly the 117 civil model courts decided 90 family and rent disputes while 149 model magistrates courts disposed of 58 cases.

"The statements of 64 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all model courts," he added.