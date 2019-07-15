UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Dispose Of 186 Murder, Narcotics Cases

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:53 PM

The 167 model courts set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Monday decided 186 cases including 64 cases of murder and 122 narcotics

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The 167 model courts set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Monday decided 186 cases including 64 cases of murder and 122 narcotics.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell while talking to APP said that in order to decide pending cases on priority, statements of 707 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases.

The fine of Rs 6454, 434 was also imposed on various accused in different cases,he added.

Death sentence was awarded to 2 while Rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 14 accused.

The DG said that model courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan and in accordance with the instruction of Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa.

He said that the performance of model courts were being assessed on daily basis.

