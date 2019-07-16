Model Courts dispose of 197 murder and narcotics cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The 167 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Tuesday decided 197 cases including 67 cases of murder and 130 narcotics.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell while talking to APP said that in order to decide pending cases on priority statements of 697 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases on July 16.

The fine of Rs 8289,700 was also imposed on various accused in different cases,he added.

Death sentence was awarded to 4 while Rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 23 accused.

The DG said that model courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan and in accordance with the instruction of Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa.

He said that the performance of model courts are being assessed on daily basis.