Model Courts dispose of 199 murder and narcotics cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The 167 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Wednesday decided 199 cases, including 65 cases of murder and 134 narcotics.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell while talking to APP said that in order to decide pending cases on priority statements of 903 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases on July 10.

The fine of Rs 407,7700 was also imposed on various accused in different cases,he added.

The DG said that model courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan and in accordance with the instruction of Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa.

He said that the performance of model courts are being assessed on daily basis.