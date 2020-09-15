UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Courts Dispose Of 250 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Model courts dispose of 250 cases

As many as 373 model courts Tuesday decided 250 cases including 14 cases of murder and 27 of narcotics across the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 373 model courts Tuesday decided 250 cases including 14 cases of murder and 27 of narcotics across the country.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said that in order to decide the pending cases on priority, statements of 246 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases while death sentence was awarded to 2 and rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 4 accused on September 15.

The Model courts in Punjab disposed of 12 cases while KP Model Courts decided 18 cases.

Similarly, Model Courts in Sindh disposed of 10 cases.

The Civil Model Courts dispose of 112 rent and family disputes while Model Magistrate courts decided 97 cases. A fine of Rs 3,682,001 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

The DG said model courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan, adding performance of model courts were being assessed on daily basis.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Murder Chief Justice Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Fine Rent Nasir September Family

Recent Stories

DHA conducts over 6.7 million lab tests conducted ..

24 minutes ago

EAD launches project to rehabilitate local Samar B ..

38 minutes ago

Dubai Culture Chairperson meets with key players i ..

38 minutes ago

ADQ launch of Union71 to introduce faster, more ac ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews progress m ..

53 minutes ago

ERC mobile clinics continue providing medical serv ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.