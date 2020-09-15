Model courts dispose of 250 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 373 model courts Tuesday decided 250 cases including 14 cases of murder and 27 of narcotics across the country.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said that in order to decide the pending cases on priority, statements of 246 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases while death sentence was awarded to 2 and rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 4 accused on September 15.

The Model courts in Punjab disposed of 12 cases while KP Model Courts decided 18 cases.

Similarly, Model Courts in Sindh disposed of 10 cases.

The Civil Model Courts dispose of 112 rent and family disputes while Model Magistrate courts decided 97 cases. A fine of Rs 3,682,001 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

The DG said model courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan, adding performance of model courts were being assessed on daily basis.