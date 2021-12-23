Model Courts dispose of 253 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The 465 Model Courts set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 253 cases on Thursday.

Director-General Supreme Court Monitoring and Evaluation Cell spokesman said that Model Criminal Courts disposed of 59 cases, including 21 cases of murder and 38 narcotics.

Similarly, the Civil Model Courts decided 75 family and rent disputes while Model Magistrate courts disposed of 119 cases.

The fine of Rs 1,431,000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while death sentence was awarded to one and rigorous imprisonment was given to three accused. "Statements of 122 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the Model Courts", he added.