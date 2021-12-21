UrduPoint.com

Model Courts Dispose Of 259 Cases

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:47 PM

The 465 Model Courts set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 259 cases on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The 465 Model Courts set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 259 cases on Tuesday.

Director-General Supreme Court Monitoring and Evaluation Cell spokesman said that Model Criminal Courts disposed of 54 cases, including 17 cases of murder and 37 narcotics.

Similarly, the Civil Model Courts decided 87 family and rent disputes while Model Magistrate courts disposed of 118 cases.

The fine of Rs 1,745,500 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while death sentence was awarded to one and rigorous imprisonment was also awarded to two accused.

"Statements of 177 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the Model Courts", he added.

