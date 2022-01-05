Model Courts dispose of 284 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The 465 Model Courts set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 284 cases on Wednesday.

Supreme Court Monitoring and Evaluation Cell director general's spokesman said that Model Criminal Courts disposed of 73 cases, including 11 cases of murder and 62 narcotics.

Similarly, the Civil Model Courts decided 89 family and rent disputes while Model Magistrate courts disposed of 122 cases.

The fine of Rs1,610,400 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while death sentence was awarded to one and rigorous imprisonment was given to four accused.

"Statements of 208 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the Model Courts", he added.