Model Courts dispose of 297 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The 444 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, Friday decided 297 cases including 17 murder cases and 46 of narcotics.

According to details, the Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said that in order to decide the pending cases on priority, statements of 356 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to five accused on September 19.

The Model Courts disposed of 26, 21, 14 and 2 cases in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan respectively.

The Civil Model Courts dispose of 98 rent and family disputes while Model Magistrate courts decided 136 cases.

A fine of Rs 2,820,601 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

The DG said Model Courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan, adding performance of these courts were being assessed on daily basis.