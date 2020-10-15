Model Courts dispose of 356 cases

The Model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 356 cases including 34 cases of murder and 58 of narcotics here on October 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 356 cases including 34 cases of murder and 58 of narcotics here on October 15.

According to details, Supreme Court Monitoring Cell, Director General Sohail Nasir said that in order to decide the pending cases on priority, statements of 601 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

"Death sentence was awarded to 3 while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 14 accused", he said.

The Civil Model Courts disposed of 141 rent and family disputes while Model Magistrate courts decided 123 cases.

A fine of Rs 11,721,485 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

The DG said model courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan, adding performance of Model Courts were being assessed on daily basis.