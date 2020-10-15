UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Courts Dispose Of 356 Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:29 PM

Model Courts dispose of 356 cases

The Model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 356 cases including 34 cases of murder and 58 of narcotics here on October 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 356 cases including 34 cases of murder and 58 of narcotics here on October 15.

According to details, Supreme Court Monitoring Cell, Director General Sohail Nasir said that in order to decide the pending cases on priority, statements of 601 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

"Death sentence was awarded to 3 while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 14 accused", he said.

The Civil Model Courts disposed of 141 rent and family disputes while Model Magistrate courts decided 123 cases.

A fine of Rs 11,721,485 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

The DG said model courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan, adding performance of Model Courts were being assessed on daily basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Chief Justice Supreme Court Fine Rent Nasir October Family

Recent Stories

UAE participates in fourth G20 Finance Ministers, ..

31 minutes ago

Police Awami Rabta Mohim to bridge the communicati ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to release Rs 1834mln for health ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

2 minutes ago

Firdous Shamim expresses disappointment over fire ..

2 minutes ago

KP Minister unhurt in road accident; two injured

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.