Model Courts Dispose Of 366 Cases In Rawalpindi

Fri 13th September 2019

Model Courts dispose of 366 cases in Rawalpindi

The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Friday decided 366 cases including 39 cases of murder and 75 of narcotics

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Friday decided 366 cases including 39 cases of murder and 75 of narcotics.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell while talking to APP said in order to decide the pending cases on priority, statements of 570 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases on September 13.

According to details,36 model courts in Punjab disposed of 61 cases while 26 KPK Model Courts decided 25 cases.

Similarly, 27 Model Courts in Sindh disposed of 25 cases and 19 Baluchistan Model Courts decided 3 cases.

A fine of Rs 3,200,750 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

Death sentence was awarded to two, while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 14 accused.

The DG said model courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan and in accordance with the instruction of Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa. He said the performance of Model Courts were being assessed on daily basis.

