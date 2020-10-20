UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Dispose Of 388 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:12 PM

The Model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 388 cases including 22 cases of murder and 46 of narcotics here on October 20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 388 cases including 22 cases of murder and 46 of narcotics here on October 20.

According to details,the Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said that in order to decide the pending cases on priority, statements of 380 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

The Civil Model Courts disposed of 169 rent and family disputes while Model Magistrate courts decided 151 cases.

A fine of Rs 3,011,397 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to two accused, he added.

The DG said model courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan ,adding performance of Model Courts were being assessed on daily basis.

