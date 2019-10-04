UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Dispose Of 418 Cases

Fri 04th October 2019

The 373 model courts which had been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the backlog of cases Friday decided 418 cases while statements of 534 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The 373 model courts which had been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the backlog of cases Friday decided 418 cases while statements of 534 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases.

According to a handout issued here, 167 Model Courts disposed of 94 cases including 28 cases of murder and 66 narcotics.

The courts also awarded death sentence to six accused, life imprisonment was awarded to 13 accused while 27 accused were awarded sentence of 82 years, five months and three days and a fine of Rs. 4,843,100 was also imposed on them.

The 96 civil model courts decided 155 family and rent disputes while 110 model magistrates courts disposed of 169 cases.

The fine of Rs. 4,409,410 was also imposed on accused in different caseswhile imprisonment 77 years, two months was awarded to 71 accused.

