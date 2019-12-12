Model Courts dispose of 447 cases

In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Thursday decided 447 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Thursday decided 447 cases.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that 182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 63 cases including 18 cases of murder and 45 narcotics.

Similarly the 125 civil model courts decided 193 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 191 cases.

The fine of Rs 26,56,112 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while death sentence was awarded to two and rigorous imprisonment was also awarded to 2 other accused.