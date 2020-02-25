UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Dispose Of 448 Cases

Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:51 PM

The 444 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Tuesday decided 444 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The 444 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Tuesday decided 444 cases.

Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Director General Sohail Nasir said 173 Model Criminal courts disposed of 98 cases including 27 cases of murder and 71 narcotics.

Similarly, the 119 civil model courts decided 167 family and rent disputes while 152 model magistrates courts disposed of 183 cases.

"The fine Rs7,294,972 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while statements of 600 witnesses were also recorded by all the model courts," he added.

Death sentence was awarded to four while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to one accused.

