Model Courts dispose of 516 cases in Rawalpindi

The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Saturday decided 516 cases, while statements of 744 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases

According to a handout issued here, 167 Model Courts disposed of 166 cases including 98 cases of murder and 68 of narcotics.

The courts also awarded death sentence to 4 accused, life imprisonment to 8, while 31 accused were awarded a sentence of 30 years, 5 month and 6 days and a fine of Rs. 3681908 was also imposed on them.

The 96 civil model courts decided 187 family and rent disputes while 110 model magistrates courts disposed of 163 cases.

A fine of Rs. 10,87500 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while imprisonment of 33 years was awarded to 53 accused.