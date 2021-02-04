Model Courts dispose of 5220 cases in a month

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 5220 cases during last one month.

Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Director General Sohail Nasir told APP on Thursday that witnesses of 7473 were recorded during hearing of various cases from January 1 to 31, 2021.

The Model criminal courts disposed of 1243 criminal cases along with 354 cases of murder and 889 narcotics.

Similarly the Model Civil Courts disposed of 1919 civil and family disputes during the period while Model magistrates courts also decided 2058 appeals in rent disputed cases.

A fine of Rs 79,064,660 was also imposed on several accused in various cases during the month,he added.

He said Model Courts were established in 2017 to provide speedy justice to the people ,adding due to extra ordinary performance of the model courts,the chief justice Supreme Court of Pakistan had approved the setting up of 57 more model courts on June 24, 2018 that were deciding pending cases on daily basis.

The director general also appreciated the role of media for highlighting the performance of Model Courts.