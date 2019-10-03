Model courts dispose of 552 cases in Rawalpindi

The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Thursday decided 552 cases while statements of 646 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Thursday decided 552 cases while statements of 646 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases.

According to a handout issued here, 167 Model Courts disposed of 120 cases including 43 cases of murder and 77 narcotics.

The Courts also awarded death sentence to 1 accused, life imprisonment was awarded to 9 accused while 29 accused were awarded a sentence of 31 years, 7 month and 16 days and a fine of Rs. 2414500 was also imposed on them.

The 96 civil model courts decided 206 family and rent disputes while 110 model magistrates courts disposed of 226 cases. The fine of Rs. 457300 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while imprisonment 31 years, 1 month was awarded to 31 accused.