Model Courts Dispose Of 567 Cases In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:37 PM

Model Courts dispose of 567 cases in Rawalpindi

The 465 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Friday decided 567 cases while statements of 417 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The 465 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Friday decided 567 cases while statements of 417 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases.

According to a handout issued here, 182 Model Courts disposed of 138 cases including 42 cases of murder and 96 narcotics.

The Courts also awarded death sentence to 2 accused, life imprisonment was awarded to 8 accused while 29 accused were awarded a sentence of 36 years, 2 month and 27 days and a fine of Rs 3,050,500 was also imposed on them.

The 125 civil model courts decided 236 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 193 cases.

The fine of Rs 649,530 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while imprisonment of 16 years, 3 months was awarded to 58 accused.

