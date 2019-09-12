UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Dispose Of 581 Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Thursday decided 581 cases including 36 cases of murder and 109 narcotics.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell while talking to APP said in order to decide pending cases on priority, statements of 781 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases on September 12.

A fine of Rs 32,02,500 was also imposed on various accused in different cases,he added.

Death sentence was awarded to two while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to nine accused.

He said the performance of model courts were being assessed on daily basis.

