Model Courts dispose of 635 cases in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Wednesday decided 635 cases including 46 cases of murder and 106 narcotics.

According to details, statements of 1599 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases on September 18.

The 167 Model courts disposed of 152 cases including Punjab Model Courts disposed of 66 cases while KPK Model Courts decided 44 cases. Similarly Model Courts in Sindh disposed of 37 cases and Baluchistan Model Courts decided 4 cases.

The 96 civil model courts decided 300 family and rent disputes while 110 model magistrates courts disposed of 183 cases.

The fine of Rs 7,858,370 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while Rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 12 accused.