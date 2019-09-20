Model Courts dispose of 636 cases in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Friday decided 636 cases while statements of 1,434 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Friday decided 636 cases while statements of 1,434 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases.

According to a handout issued here, 167 Model Courts disposed of 152 cases including 79 cases of murder and 104 narcotics.

The 96 civil model courts decided 255 family and rent disputes while 110 model magistrates courts disposed of 198 cases.

The fine of Rs321,591,6 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to nine accused.