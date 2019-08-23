Model courts dispose of 66 cases in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Model Courts decided 66 cases including 37 cases of murder and 29 narcotics in order to provide speedy justice to the masses here on Friday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said that statements of 294 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

The courts also awarded death sentence to 2 accused, life imprisonment was awarded to 8 accused while 8 accused were awarded a sentence of 47 years, 6 month and 10 days. The fine of Rs36,62,000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he said.