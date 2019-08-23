UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Courts Dispose Of 66 Cases In Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 07:23 PM

Model courts dispose of 66 cases in Rawalpindi

The Model Courts decided 66 cases including 37 cases of murder and 29 narcotics in order to provide speedy justice to the masses here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Model Courts decided 66 cases including 37 cases of murder and 29 narcotics in order to provide speedy justice to the masses here on Friday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said that statements of 294 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

The courts also awarded death sentence to 2 accused, life imprisonment was awarded to 8 accused while 8 accused were awarded a sentence of 47 years, 6 month and 10 days. The fine of Rs36,62,000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he said.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Fine Nasir

Recent Stories

NKATI elects EC members unopposed

3 minutes ago

Haris to meet Zeeshan in U19 final of National Jr ..

3 minutes ago

Sh Rashid visits newly established Satellite Town ..

3 minutes ago

Biker Shot Man Dead in Central Berlin - Police

7 minutes ago

Man suffers acid attack over monetary dispute in R ..

7 minutes ago

Lahore High Court committee to discuss disciplinar ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.