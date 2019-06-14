Model Courts dispose of 66 murder and narcotics cases

(@imziishan)

The Model Courts which had been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, Friday decided 66 cases including 32 cases of murder and 34 narcotics

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The Model Courts which had been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, Friday decided 66 cases including 32 cases of murder and 34 narcotics.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell while talking to APP said that in order to decide pending cases on priority statements of 288 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases on June 14.

The fine of Rs 3,276,332 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

The DG said that Model Courts were established on the directive of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan and in accordance with the instruction of Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa.

He said that the performance of Model Courts are being assessed on daily basis.