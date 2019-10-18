UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Dispose Of 717 Cases In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:40 PM

Model Courts dispose of 717 cases in Rawalpindi

The 475 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Friday decided 717 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The 475 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Friday decided 717 cases.

According to a handout issued here, 182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 127 cases including 33 cases of murder and 94 narcotics.

The 125 civil model courts decided 311 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 279 cases. The fine of Rs 4, 825, 130 was also imposed on various accused in different cases. Death sentence was awarded to one while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 8 accused.

