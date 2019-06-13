Model Courts dispose of 76 cases of murder and narcotics

The Model Courts decided 76 cases including 27 cases of murder and 49 narcotics in order to provide speedy justice to the masses here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Model Courts decided 76 cases including 27 cases of murder and 49 narcotics in order to provide speedy justice to the masses here on Thursday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that statements of 493 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

The Courts also awarded death sentence to three accused in murder cases while Rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 7 accused on June 13.

The fine of Rs 10,48,500 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

Modern technique of proceedings have been adopted to decide old cases of murder and narcotics while the performance of model courts are being assessed on daily basis, he added.