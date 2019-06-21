UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Courts Dispose Of 76 Murder,narcotics Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:41 PM

Model Courts dispose of 76 murder,narcotics cases

The Model Courts decided 76 cases including 27 cases of murder and 49 narcotics here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Model Courts decided 76 cases including 27 cases of murder and 49 narcotics here on Friday.

In order to provide speedy justice to the masses, Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that statements of 354 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

Death sentence was awarded to one accused while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 6 accused on June 21.

The fine of Rs 148,00,000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases ,he added.

Modern technique of proceedings have been adopted to decide old cases of murder and narcotics while the performance of model courts were being assessed on daily basis,he said.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Fine Nasir June

Recent Stories

Pakistan U19 to take on South Africa U19 in 1st 50 ..

9 minutes ago

Matric results to be announced on July 15

49 seconds ago

3 judges appointed as judges of Lahore Accountabil ..

52 seconds ago

Journalist delegation briefed about business oppor ..

54 seconds ago

Acropolis Museum marks 10-year anniversary with ne ..

56 seconds ago

Trump Says US Was 'Cocked, Loaded,' But Called Off ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.