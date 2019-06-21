Model Courts dispose of 76 murder,narcotics cases

(@FahadShabbir)

The Model Courts decided 76 cases including 27 cases of murder and 49 narcotics here on Friday

In order to provide speedy justice to the masses, Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that statements of 354 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

Death sentence was awarded to one accused while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 6 accused on June 21.

The fine of Rs 148,00,000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases ,he added.

Modern technique of proceedings have been adopted to decide old cases of murder and narcotics while the performance of model courts were being assessed on daily basis,he said.