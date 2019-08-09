Model courts dispose of 77 cases in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Model Courts decided 77 cases including 38 cases of murder and 39 narcotics in order to provide speedy justice to the masses here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Model Courts decided 77 cases including 38 cases of murder and 39 narcotics in order to provide speedy justice to the masses here on Friday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said that statements of 330 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

The Courts also awarded death sentence to 1 accused, life imprisonment was awarded to 8 accused while 11 accused were awarded a sentence of 31 years, 9 month and 10 days. The fine of Rs 5,620,212 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.