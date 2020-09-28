UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Dispose Of 792 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 04:02 PM

Model Courts dispose of 792 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Over 444 model courts established across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases have decided 792 cases including 52 cases of murder and 119 of narcotics on September 28.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir confirmed that in order to decide the pending cases on priority, statements of 955 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

"Death sentence was awarded to two while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 10 accused", he said.

The Civil Model Courts disposed of 265 rent and family disputes while Model Magistrate courts decided 356 cases.

A fine of Rs 6,474,103 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

The DG said model courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan ,adding performance of Model Courts were being assessed on daily basis.

