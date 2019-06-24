UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Dispose Of 89 Murder And Narcotics Cases

Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The Model Courts decided 89 cases including 38 cases of murder and 89 narcotics here on Monday.

In order to provide speedy justice to the masses, Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that statements of 461 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases.

Death sentence was awarded to five accused while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to nine accused on June 24.

The fine of Rs 4,772,000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

Modern technique of proceedings had been adopted to decide old cases of murder and narcotics while the performance of Model Courts were being assessed on daily basis, he added.

