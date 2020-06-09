Model Courts dispose off 105 cases

The 438 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 105 cases on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The 438 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 105 cases on Monday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that hearing of limited cases are being carried out due to COVID-19 spread as "We are committed to provide speedy Justice to masses as possible".

Giving details of the cases ,he said that 171 Model Criminal courts disposed of 4 cases of murder and 6 narcotics while fine of Rs 14,051,47 was imposed on various accused.

He said rigorous imprisonment was awarded to one accused.

Similarly the 117 civil model courts decided 62 family and rent disputes while 150 model magistrates courts disposed of 33 cases.

"The statements of 21 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all model courts ," he added.