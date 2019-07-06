UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Dispose Off 159 Cases In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 08:31 PM

Model courts dispose off 159 cases in Rawalpindi

At least 159 cases have been disposed off through speedy trials in 167 model courts across the country on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 159 cases have been disposed off through speedy trials in 167 model courts across the country on Saturday.

Director General Monitoring Cell Model Courts, Sohail Nasir told APP that Verdicts of 56 murder cases and 105 narcotics cases announced.

Seven suspects were given death sentence, 14 were given life sentence while statements of 670 witnesses were recorded.

Sentence of 276 years, 3 month, 8 day and a fine of Rs 3879010 were also imposed on 36 accused.

