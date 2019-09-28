Model Courts dispose off 666 cases in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The 373 Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Saturday decided 66 cases while statements of 576 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases.

According to a handout issued here, 167 Model Courts disposed off 202 cases including 100 cases of murder and 102 narcotics.

The Courts also awarded death sentence to 6 accused, life imprisonment was awarded to 24 accused while 36 accused were awarded a sentence of 108 years, 6 month and 28 days and a fine of Rs. 20128500 was also imposed on them.

The 96 Civil Model Courts decided 213 family and rent disputes while 110 model magistrates courts disposed of 251 cases. The fine of Rs. 638032 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while imprisonment of 69 years, 2 months was awarded to 11 accused.