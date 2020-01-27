UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Disposed Of 2711 Cases In A Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:56 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The 454 Model Courts set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 2711 cases during last one week.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir told media persons that witnesses of 2059 were also recorded during hearing of various cases.

177 Model Criminal courts disposed of 550 criminal cases including 202 of murder and 348 of narcotics.

Similarly the 123 civil courts disposed of 1055 civil and family disputes while 154 model magistrates courts also disposed of 1106 appeals in rent disputed cases.

Death sentence was awarded to 12 while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 52 accused.

The fine of Rs 5,60,04266 was also imposed on various accused, he added.

He said that model courts were established in 2017 to provide speedy justice to the people ,adding due to extra ordinary performance of the model courts, the Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan had approved the setting up of 57 more model courts on June 24 ,2018 that were deciding pending cases on daily basis.

The DG also appreciated the role of media for highlighting the performance of Model Courts.

