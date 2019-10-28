Model Courts disposed of 50,743 cases in 6 months

The 465 Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 50,743 cases including 7,356 cases of murder and 12,168 of narcotics during last six months

Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Director General Sohail Nasir told APP that witnesses of 124,669 were recorded during hearing of various cases while 182 model criminal courts also disposed of 13,571 criminal cases along with murder and narcotics cases.

Similarly the 125 civil courts disposed of 11,330 civil and 5,560 family disputes during the period, adding 158 model magistrates courts also disposed of 785 appeals in rent disputed cases.

He said model courts were established in 2017 to provide speedy justice to the people adding due to extra ordinary performance of the model courts,the chief justice Supreme Court of Pakistan had approved the setting up of 57 more model courts on June 24, 2018 that were deciding pending cases on daily basis.

The director general also appreciated the role of media for highlighting the performance of Model Courts.