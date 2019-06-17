UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Disposed Of 5647 Cases

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 07:15 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The 110 Model Courts have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 5,647 cases including 2,236 cases of murder and 3,411 narcotics during last 48 days.

According to a handout issued here by the Directorate of Public Relations, Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said that in order to decide pending cases on priority,36 model courts in Punjab disposed of 660 cases of murder and 1,475 of narcotics while 26 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Model Courts decided 661 cases of murder and narcotics 1,024 .

Similarly 27 Model Courts in Sindh disposed of 597 murder cases and 541 narcotics cases, 19 Baluchistan Model Courts decided 230 cases of murder and 237 cases of narcotics while two model courts of Islamabad disposed of 88 cases of murder and 134 cases of narcotics.

He said that Model Courts were established in 2017 to provide speedy justice to the people, adding due to extra ordinary performance of the model courts the Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan had approved the setting up of 57 more Model Courts that would start working from June 24.

The DG also appreciated the role of media for highlighting the performance of media.

Sindh Pakistan Murder Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Nasir June 2017 Media From

