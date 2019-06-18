UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Disposed Of 86 Cases In District Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:57 PM

Model Courts disposed of 86 cases in district Rawalpindi

The Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 86 cases including 13 of murder and 63 narcotics during last 48 days in the Rawalpindi district

According to a handout issued here by the Directorate of Public Relations here Tuesday , Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said that in order to decide pending cases on priority ,the Courts awarded death sentence to one accused while Rigorous imprisonment was awarded to three accused.

The Courts also recorded the statements of 45 witnesses in different cases during the period, he added.

