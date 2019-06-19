Model Courts disposed of four cases in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

The Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided four cases including one case of murder and three of narcotics in the Rawalpindi division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided four cases including one case of murder and three of narcotics in the Rawalpindi division.

According to details ,Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said that in order to decide pending cases on priority, a Model court in district Jehlum decided one case of murder and awarded life imprisonment to two accused in the case while a model court in district Attock decided one case of narcotics.

Similarly the model court in district Chakwal decided two cases of narcotics and awarded life imprisonment to one accused.

The fine of Rs 100,9000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while statements of 44 witnesses were also recorded, he added.