Model Courts Disposes Off 156 Murder, Narcotics Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:20 PM

Model Courts disposes off 156 murder, narcotics cases

The 167 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Wednesday decided 156 cases including 54 cases of murder and 102 of narcotics

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell, while talking to APP, said that in order to decide pending cases on priority statements of 560 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases on July 17.

The fine of Rs 9721,040 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added. Death sentence was awarded to 6 while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 16 accused.

The DG said that model courts were established on the directives of the Chief Justice Supreme Court He said that the performance of model courts are being assessed on daily basis.

