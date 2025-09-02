Open Menu

Model Courts Established For Speedy Disposal Of Pending Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:35 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) In line with the directives of the Lahore High Court to ensure speedy justice and early disposal of long-pending cases, model courts have been established in Attock.

Under the supervision of District and Sessions Judge Attock, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, a meeting was held to finalize the establishment of these courts.

It was decided that three courts Civil Trial, Criminal Trial, and Additional Sessions Judge will exclusively hear long-pending cases on a fast-track basis.

The meeting was attended by General Secretary District Bar Association Attock, Umar Saleem Advocate, DSP Legal Malik Iftikhar, MS DHQ Attock, Jawad Elahi, and District Public Prosecutor Shahbaz Akbar.

Local political, social, and religious circles welcomed the initiative, terming it a positive step that will not only restore public trust in the judiciary but also enhance the dignity of all stakeholders in the justice system.

