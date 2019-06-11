Model courts provided speedy justice to the citizens, Sohail Nasir

On the directions of Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the countrywide model courts have given decision of 93 criminal suits

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th June, 2019) On the directions of Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the countrywide model courts have given decision of 93 criminal suits.Courts have given life sentence to seven criminals, and also imprisonment of 95 years, 7 months and 18 days to other criminals involved in various crimes, also fined 12 lacs and 73 thousands.

According to Director General Model Courts, District and Session Judge, Sohail Nasir, the model courts have recorded the statements of 489 witnesses and provided the speedy justice to the citizens.