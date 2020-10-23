Model courts sentenced husband, 2 accomplices for killing wife

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The First Model Criminal Trial Court here Friday sentenced a man and his 2 accomplices with life imprisonment in a murder case registered in May 2018.

During the proceedings, the court found Javed Lashari, husband of slain 45 years old Jameela Lashari, guilty of killing his wife in collusion with Junaidur Rehman and Sher Zaman. The convicts killed Jameela and threw her body in a canal.

The court also imposed Rs.100,000 fine on each of the convicts, pronouncing further 6 months imprisonment if they failed to pay the amount.

Khalil Ahmed Qureshi, brother of the slain woman, had registered FIR of the incident on May 9, 2018, at Hussainabad police station accusing the convicts for the murder. The convict Junaidur Rehman will undergo a further 3 years imprisonment as a punishment for attempting to wipe out evidence.

He would have to spend 3 more months as extra imprisonment if he failed to pay another penalty of Rs.30,000.