Model Criminal Court Convicts Murder Accused With Life Imprisonment

Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:00 PM

The Model Criminal Trial Court I's Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Ahsaan Khan Durrani convicted here Wednesday a man with life imprisonment in a 7 years old murder case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court I's Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Ahsaan Khan Durrani convicted here Wednesday a man with life imprisonment in a 7 years old murder case.

According to details, the convict Manzoor Khaskheli was found guilty of killing 50 years old Allah Bachayo Khaskheli on April 5, 2012, over a land dispute.

The incident had happened in the limits of Hatri police station in Hyderabad Bachayo's brother Rasool Bux and a young man Sajjad who were sitting with the slain person at a hotel in Hatri were injured in the armed attack.

The court also ordered payment of penalty of Rs.100,000 by the convict failing which he would have to undergo further 3 months imprisonment.

