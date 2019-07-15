Model Criminal Trial Court acquits three murder accused

UrduPoint.com
The Judge Model Criminal Trial Court Hyderabad Monday acquitted three accused charged in a murder case by giving them benefit of doubt

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Judge Model Criminal Trial Court Hyderabad Monday acquitted three accused charged in a murder case by giving them benefit of doubt.

According to details, the judge of Model Criminal Trial Court Muhammad Ahsan Khan Durani acquitted three accused namely Aneel s/o Jameel Abbassi resident of Shah Faisal colony kacha Qilla, Muhammad Faheem of Liaquat colony and Imran by giving benefit of doubt.

The Phulleli Police had arrested the accused in murder case of Muhammad Tariq Shaikh in the year 2013.

The dead body of Muhammad Tariq Shaikh was found near Cant graveyard on January 2, 2013.

Police had registered case against the accused on the complaint of brother of the deceased.

