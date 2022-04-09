Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four suspects in murder case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Thursday granted bail to the 4 suspects booked in the murder case of a waiter after the slain person's family submitted in the court that they were withdrawing the case.

The 2nd trial court granted bail to the accused Syed Shah Muhammad, Syed Farman Shah, Syed Rizwan Shah and Syed Shahzan Ali Shah against the surety of Rs100,000 submitted by each of them.

The waiter Tharu Shoro, 35 years old, was killed allegedly during a physical assault by the accused persons at Ink City wedding hall near Deeplai Memon Society in the limits of Baldia police station on June 9, 2021.

He was allegedly beaten for his refusal to serve food for guests.

Shoro had told the accused that he could not serve food because the service had been winded up and the guests had arrived too late.

Shoro left behind 4 children and his wife to mourn his death.

The accused have been booked under sections 302, 506/2, 114 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code at Baldia police station on complaint of Shaukat Shoro, a relative of the slain person.