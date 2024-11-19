Open Menu

Model Criminal Trial Court Sentenced Four Accused To Death In Murder Of Dr Dharamdev Rathi

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Model Criminal trial court sentenced four accused to death in murder of Dr Dharamdev Rathi

Another major success in the investigation of Hyderabad Police, the accused involved in the murder of renowned skin specialist Dr. Dharamdev Rathi was sentenced to death

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Another major success in the investigation of Hyderabad Police, the accused involved in the murder of renowned skin specialist Dr. Dharamdev Rathi was sentenced to death.

On March 07, 2023, the gruesome murder of renowned skin specialist Dr. Dharamdev Rathi took place at his residence in the Citizen Colony of Bhittai Nagar police station.

Within a few hours of the incident, Hyderabad Police arrested Dr.

Dharamdev Rathi's driver Hanif Leghari, who had fled with the car, which led to further investigation, which revealed that the accused Hanif Leghari along with his other accomplices brutally murdered Dr. Dharamdev Rathi in the guise of money.

The investigation officer of this murder case, Tahir Khanzada moved the case in the honorable court, whose hearing was ongoing. Court on Tuesday convicted four accused Hanif eghari, Qaim Bhutto, Tanveer and Manzoor and imposed Rs. 500,000 fine on each.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Police Station Driver Fine Car Hyderabad Money March Court

Recent Stories

Commerce minister commends Baitussalam Welfare tru ..

Commerce minister commends Baitussalam Welfare trust efforts

2 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan holds meeting with Azerbaijan Minister ..

Aleem Khan holds meeting with Azerbaijan Minister to discuss trade, investment

3 minutes ago
 Political stability key to country’s survival: M ..

Political stability key to country’s survival: Musadik

2 minutes ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

13 minutes ago
 Breakaway Somaliland's opposition leader wins pres ..

Breakaway Somaliland's opposition leader wins presidential poll

13 minutes ago
 Medical colleges directed to establish anti-harass ..

Medical colleges directed to establish anti-harassment committees

22 minutes ago
Justice Mohsin Kayani's cause list cancelled

Justice Mohsin Kayani's cause list cancelled

22 minutes ago
 'Operation Night Watch': Rembrandt classic gets ma ..

'Operation Night Watch': Rembrandt classic gets makeover

22 minutes ago
 Court seeks arguments on plea seeking FIR against ..

Court seeks arguments on plea seeking FIR against IG

22 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for revi ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educati ..

36 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and So ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Sh ..

36 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarr ..

ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan