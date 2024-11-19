Model Criminal trial court sentenced four accused to death in murder of Dr Dharamdev Rathi

Another major success in the investigation of Hyderabad Police, the accused involved in the murder of renowned skin specialist Dr. Dharamdev Rathi was sentenced to death

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Another major success in the investigation of Hyderabad Police, the accused involved in the murder of renowned skin specialist Dr. Dharamdev Rathi was sentenced to death.

On March 07, 2023, the gruesome murder of renowned skin specialist Dr. Dharamdev Rathi took place at his residence in the Citizen Colony of Bhittai Nagar police station.

Within a few hours of the incident, Hyderabad Police arrested Dr.

Dharamdev Rathi's driver Hanif Leghari, who had fled with the car, which led to further investigation, which revealed that the accused Hanif Leghari along with his other accomplices brutally murdered Dr. Dharamdev Rathi in the guise of money.

The investigation officer of this murder case, Tahir Khanzada moved the case in the honorable court, whose hearing was ongoing. Court on Tuesday convicted four accused Hanif eghari, Qaim Bhutto, Tanveer and Manzoor and imposed Rs. 500,000 fine on each.