Model Customs Collectorate seizes 800 grams heroin powder worth Rs 8.5 mln

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 06:50 PM

Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics abroad and seized 800 grams heroin power worth Rs 8.5 million from a shipment at International Mail Office Chaklala, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics abroad and seized 800 grams heroin power worth Rs 8.5 million from a shipment at International Mail Office Chaklala, Rawalpindi.

Additional Collector Customs Ayesha Wani told APP that the heroin was being smuggled to Canada.

Customs authorities intercepted a package at the mail office and after search it was revealed that the heroin power was tactfully concealed in ladies garments.

Investigations have been initiated by the authorities. The consignment was booked by Sherbaz Vill Gahrat, Chitral to Mr Talha , Canada Goug Leayens Boulevard. The gross weight of the consignment was 1.3 kg and net weight was 800 grams. The consignment contained brown colour heroin powder, she said.

